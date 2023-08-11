Tiffany Haddish preparing documentary on women who date the homeless

Before the SAG-AFTRA strike ground Hollywood to a halt, The Hollywood Reporter notes Tiffany Haddish was developing a documentary shining a light on an interesting phenomenon: successful women who date homeless men.

"I experienced homelessness myself and found that there was a stigma on it that I don't think should be there," said the Haunted Mansion star.

"Everyone deserves to be loved. Everyone deserves to have someone supporting them and caring for them — not necessarily carrying them all the way."

She added, "It's really important for people to make sure that they know that because it's really hard to be homeless. So many people are isolated and living on the streets alone."

Incidentally, Kevin Hart once said on Instagram he "had no idea" his Night School co-star and fellow comedian Haddish was living out of her car when they met.

"I had no idea until I saw a s***load of clothes in her car outside of a comedy club in LA," Hart posted back in 2018. "I asked her what was going on and she down played [sic] the situation."

Hart added, "I reached in my pocket and gave her all the money I had which was $300 at the time. She held onto that moment...That moment gave her a bed & shower for a couple of nights...This woman never let her life situation beat her. She stayed true to her dreams and bust her a** to get where she is today."

Evidently, Kev still refuses to take his $300 back, but not for lack of trying on Tiff's part. "No! Because then what would I have to hang over [her] head?" he asked Essence in 2019. "Absolutely nothing."

