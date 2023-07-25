Tiffany Haddish reveals she's had 8 miscarriages

By Danielle Long

Tiffany Haddish is opening up about her experience with pregnancy loss.

In an interview with The Washington Post, the 43-year-old comedian recalled a conversation with a nurse following her most recent miscarriage.

"Well, I'm going to be honest with you. This would be my eighth one," she said. "I’ve got a uterus shaped like a heart. It just won’t keep anything in."

Haddish admits to keeping her fertility journey mostly private, only discussing it with one close friend because "I don’t want people saying: ‘Are you okay? Are you all right?'"

"Like a wounded animal, I just rather go in a cave by myself. Lick my wounds," the Haunted Mansion star adds.

