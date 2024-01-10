Tina Knowles serenaded by Destiny's Child for 70th birthday

Tina Knowles celebrated her 70th birthday among some "kicka** women," including some friends and the ladies of Destiny's Child.

The businesswoman — and mother to Beyoncé and Solange — spent the weekend in Malibu Beach, where she tapped in with her Instagram followers and gave them an update on her birthday festivities.

"This is 'turn up' Tina, coming to you on my birthday in my favorite place in the world, Malibu Beach. And I have had the time of my life with all of my beautiful friends from Texas and my friends from California. Not all of them because a couple of them couldn't be here," she said in a clip posted Tuesday, in which she dons a fur coat, curls and a red lip. "This has been a spiritual weekend, and just about the empowerment of kicka** women. Just tough, beautiful women filled with love. And I feel so loved."

Tina said she "had a little anxiety about turning 70" but ultimately "got spoiled to death" for her birthday. Among the many highlights was a special performance: "I even got serenaded by Destiny's Child," she revealed.

"So I just want to thank everyone who sent me flowers, everyone that told me a happy birthday," Tina added. "I got so many well wishes ... I just feel so blessed. I love you guys. I love you so much."

