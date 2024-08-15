Tinashe on "Nasty" being song of the summer, snubbed by VMAs and more

By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Tinashe's song "Nasty" is her biggest hit in a while, but she says it's also the song of summer 2024.

"'Nasty' is the song of the summer. Without a doubt, to me," she says in an interview with Billboard. "It's the song of my summer. There's been other songs too that are great, but 'Nasty' is the one."

"Nasty" is currently #69 on the Billboard Hot 100, with its peak at #61. Tinashe's first-ever Hot 100 entry, it's gone viral alongside memes and an accompanying dance. It also earned some love from Janet Jackson, as well as Beyoncé, Missy Elliott, Rihanna and Christina Aguilera.

"All of those are really affirming for me," she said of the recognition. "All of the main girls have showed me love. That’s a great feeling."

However, the song failed to earn a VMA nomination, leaving Tinashe "disappointed but not surprised."

﻿"I’ve never been nominated for an award, period. I did get nominated for a BET award once," the singer says. "Other than that, I’ve never been nominated. I definitely wasn’t counting on that."

Still, she hopes the song introduced new fans to her world, which she'll reveal more of with her upcoming album, Quantum Baby.

"I think it’s just continuing to tell the story and getting people to know me," she says of her goals for the album. "Hopefully, this project brings them deeper into the world that’s constantly evolving and genre-blending."

Quantum Baby arrives on Friday.

