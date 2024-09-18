Tinashe in search of DJs to open up for her Match My Freak World Tour

Tinashe is issuing a contest to determine what DJs will match her freak on tour. She partnered with SoundCloud for the contest, which will award a few winners with the opportunity to open for a city on Tinashe's trek. First, of course, interested fans must share their talents on their account and file the required submission.

"Tinashe's always embraced SoundCloud to connect with fans and experiment with new sounds, and this first-of-its-kind contest is a natural extension of that energy," said Emmy Lovell, SoundCloud's global head of music. "We're excited to build on Tinashe's legacy by shining a spotlight on the next generation of artists on SoundCloud."

Tinashe said in her own statement she's "excited to partner up with Soundcloud to find incredible DJ's to open for me on my Match My Freak tour. If you make dope music, then you should submit for a chance to join me on the road."

"I'm selecting a different DJ each night so make sure to tap in and submit your music," she continued. "I can't wait to check out all the submissions and more importantly I can't wait to see you all on the road soon!”

The Match My Freak tour kicks off Oct. 14 in Anaheim.

