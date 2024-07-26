Tinashe on why she tapped Tyga and Chlöe for "Nasty" remixes

It's been one week since Tinashe released the latest remixes to her song "Nasty." Speaking to People, she describes why she chose Tyga and Chlöe to join her on their respective versions. "Tyga has a legacy of making nasty bops," she says. "He has a history of nasty-related themes, so I felt like he was perfect and fit that West Coast vibe in that sense."

As for Chlöe, it turns out she actually pitched the idea months ago via a comment on Tinashe's TikTok. "Chlöe’s amazing. She’s such an amazing artist. She’s always been so supportive of me and so, so, so sweet," Tinashe says. "I thought she was perfect to match my freak on this record because she has such amazing energy, she has that nasty spirit, which I love."

Tinashe continues, "She’s free. She feels like she can always be herself, and I just love that about her."

"Nasty" is the lead single off from Tinashe's upcoming album. She says it's "a great representation for this album because it has that punch, it’s got that confidence, it’s in your face, it’s straight to the point."

Tinashe adds the second single, "Getting No Sleep," also embodies some of the energy of the album "because it’s a little bit more left-of-center, it’s a little bit more musical, it’s a little bit more, like, you want to just drive at night and kind of feel the wind in your hair."

Quantum Baby arrives Friday, Aug. 16.

