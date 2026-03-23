TLC and ﻿Salt-N-Pepa announce It's Iconic Tour with En Vogue

"Who run the world?" Beyoncé famously asked. This upcoming tour proves the answer is women: TLC and Salt-N-Pepa have announced a co-headlining tour with special guests En Vogue.

Fans will get to experience all three groups' iconic discographies in one night, which include hits like "No Scrubs," "Waterfalls," "Push It," "Shoop," "Free Your Mind" and "Don't Let Go (Love)."

The It's Iconic Tour marks the first time the three acts will share the stage together. In a video posted by Live Nation, Salt said it will be the "most fun touring experience I've ever had," adding, "One thing I do know — the aunties gonna be outside."

The groups say the tour will celebrate sisterhood and “super girl power."

The It's Iconic Tour kicks off Aug. 15 at First Bank Amphitheater in Franklin, Tennessee, and wraps Oct. 11 in Concord, California. Other stops include Cincinnati, Chicago, Raleigh, Virginia Beach, Atlanta and Las Vegas.

Citi presales begin Tuesday at 10 a.m. local time in the U.S. Additional presales follow, with general ticket sales starting Thursday at 10 a.m. local time via LiveNation.com.

The announcement video also answers fan questions about what to expect from the tour.

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