Tony Buzbee files motion to dismiss Jay-Z's lawsuit against client who accused him and Diddy of rape

Kara Durrette/Getty Images
By Aaron Katersky

Shawn "Jay Z" Carter's civil lawsuit against the woman who accused him and Sean "Diddy" Combs of rape should be dismissed because it is "retaliatory" and filed in bad faith, the woman's attorney said in a new court filing Monday.

The attorney, Tony Buzbee, who is also named as a defendant in Carter's lawsuit, argued it was filed in the wrong place and failed to state a proper claim. Instead, Buzbee accused Carter of "scorched-earth public harassment and litigation" against the Alabama woman, identified as Jane Doe, and Buzbee.

“Mr. Carter’s mission was clear: to threaten, harass, intimidate, and financially punish Doe and her attorneys while peddling Mr. Carter’s narrative to the media,” Buzbee wrote in his motion to dismiss.

Carter filed the defamation suit after the woman agreed to drop her civil lawsuit that accused Carter and Combs of raping her at a party after the 2000 VMAs when she was 13.

“Notwithstanding this agreement, although Mr. Carter describes Doe as ‘suffering from personal and financial hardship’ and having ‘lost custody of her children,’ Mr. Carter – a wealthy celebrity – filed this litigation against Doe and her attorneys, the Buzbee Defendants, and continues to threaten, harass, intimidate, and financially punish them," Buzbee said. “Mr. Carter’s conduct is an attempt to diminish the reputation of the Buzbee Defendants, who, at all times, were seeking to perform their roles as zealous advocates, and who, at all times, were acting within the course and scope of their professional and legal obligations."

Jay-Z has yet to respond to this latest court filing.

