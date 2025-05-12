Tory Lanez, in prison for Megan Thee Stallion shooting, hospitalized after attack by fellow inmate

Tory Lanez was hospitalized on Monday after a fellow inmate at the California Correctional Institution in Tehachapi attacked the rapper at around 7:20 a.m. local time, a spokesperson for the prison told ABC News.

"Staff immediately responded, activated 911 and began medical aid. Peterson was subsequently transported to an outside medical facility for further treatment," the spokesperson said.

The rapper, whose legal name is Daystar Peterson, is serving a 10-year prison sentence for shooting and injuring fellow hip-hop star Megan Thee Stallion, whose legal name is Megan Pete, in July 2020.

The prison spokesperson did not provide further comment when asked about the nature of Peterson's injuries, whether he has been released from the hospital or whether a suspect has been charged in the attack.

Crystal Morgan, an attorney representing Peterson, confirmed to ABC News that the rapper was attacked at the correctional facility and said that as of Monday afternoon he remains hospitalized.

Morgan said she has not been able to obtain any information about his injuries or his condition and is "in the dark" like everyone else. Morgan added she called Peterson's family to notify them of the attack.

The prison's Investigative Services Unit and the Kern County District Attorney's Office launched a probe into the incident, while the Office of the Inspector General has been notified, the spokesperson said.

ABC News has reached out to the DA's office for additional comment.

Peterson was found guilty on Dec. 23, 2022, of three charges for shooting and injuring Pete in both feet as they left a party in the Hollywood Hills on July 12, 2020.

