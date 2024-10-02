Tory Lanez releasing 'Lost Cause' on DSPs in honor of its 10th anniversary

Tory Lanez released his Lost Cause mixtape 10 years ago, so in honor of its anniversary, he's bringing it to streaming services. He announced the news on social media Tuesday while reflecting on the role it played in changing his life for the better.

"Ten years ago, I was broke as f*** sleeping in my girlfriend's car and on my manager's couch trying to create a sound that was unique to myself. I LITERALLY put my blood, sweat, and tears into this project," he wrote, before revealing Trina had a hand in his success.

"My girlfriend broke up with me and I moved in with @trinarockstarr. I remember showing her the song for ‘Godfather’. She looked at me and said, 'That’s the song that’s going to get you a deal.' She put five bands up and helped me get the video shot," Tory revealed, adding the director for that video also shot the video for "Henny in Hand."

Both videos eventually led to his deal at Interscope, though he's now an independent artist.

"Without this project, I wouldn’t be the Tory Lanez that you know me as," Tory wrote.

Lost Cause will arrive on DSPs Friday, with more classic mixtapes coming to streaming services in the future.

