Tory Lanez sentenced to 10 years for shooting and injuring Megan Thee Stallion

Tory Lanez was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Tuesday for shooting and injuring Megan Thee Stallion in July 2020.

Lanez, 31, who was convicted on Dec. 23, 2022 for shooting and injuring the hip-hop star, whose legal name is Megan Pete, was initially set to be sentenced in January but the sentencing has been delayed several times after Lanez obtained new attorneys and filed a motion for a new trial. The request for a new trial was denied in May.

The defense called several witnesses, including members of his family, to testify on the rapper's behalf during the hearing, which began on Monday and was extended through Tuesday.

Meanwhile, prosecutors on Monday read an impact statement from Megan, who called for Lanez to "be forced to face the full consequences of his heinous actions and face justice.”

“He not only shot me, he made a mockery of my trauma. He tried to position himself as a victim and set out to destroy my character and my soul. He lied to anyone that would listen and paid bloggers to disseminate false information about the case on social media. He released music videos and songs to damage my character and continue his crusade," her statement said.

“Today, I beg this court to send a message to every victim of violence and fully hold the defendant accountable for his criminal conduct. This is a statement for all survivors that their lives matter and there is zero tolerance for the torture that accompanies violence," she added.

Lanez, legal name Daystar Peterson, was found guilty last December of three charges for shooting and injuring Megan in both of her feet in an incident in the Hollywood Hills on July 12, 2020. He faced up to 22 years and eight months in prison.

