Tory Lanez shares message to fans from prison: "I'm in great spirits"

Tory Lanez sent a message to fans from behind bars, updating them on the status of his time spent in prison so far.

Lanez, who is currently serving a 10-year sentence after he was found guilty of shooting and injuring rapper Megan Thee Stallion, wanted his supporters to know that despite his circumstances, he is "in great spirits."

"Ay Umbrellas, man. What's good? I'm talking to you live from prison right now," Lanez said. "Man, I'm just happy to get out from that bulls*** county jail. They was hating on a young fly n****, ya heard? Had me on 24-hour lockdown, half-sized cell by myself, no windows, no mirrors. Ain't even see himself in a whole year yo."

The Canadian rapper continued, "With all them disadvantages against me, my head has always been held high, man. And I want y'all to know I'm in great spirits. My drive and my ambition is growing stronger and stronger every day and I'm so proud of how y'all been moving in my support. Man, I feel like this a scary time, but don't be afraid, man. This don't spark no fear in my heart at all."

Before revealing special music news, Lanez said he's "more prepared than ever" and that "the music, the videos, and all the projects you wanted, they all ready to drop."

"So let's just start with the one we want the most: the Alone at Prom Deluxe," he added.

Alone at Prom, Lanez's sixth studio album inspired by '80s music, was released in December 2021. It debuted in the top 60 on Billboard's 200 chart and in the top 20 on the Canadian Albums chart.

