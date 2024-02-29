Travel begins for an expected busy Spring Break in Florida, per AAA

Orlando, FL — Floridians get ready to travel ahead of Spring Break.

According to a AAA travel survey, 84% of Florida residents will hit the road, skies and seas in 2024. That’s a 43% increase than 2023.

Vice President of Travel for AAA, Debbie Haas said, “Americans continue to make travel a top priority, and AAA travel agents have been busy planning a wide range of vacations from weekend getaways to world cruises.”

According to the AAA survey, March through July are the most popular times to travel, and more than a quarter of Floridians will go on a Spring Break vacation.

Beaches, theme parks, cruises, and international rank the top four destinations for travelers.

“This time of year, many travelers are looking for warm weather, pools, beaches, and outdoor adventures,” said Vice President of Travel for AAA, Debbie Haas.

AAA travel booking data shows Florida is the number one destination for Spring Break travelers.

AAA says Orlando is the top Florida destination for Spring Breakers, with Fort Lauderdale and Miami at the top of the list for cruisers.

We reported earlier this year, that AAA said cruising is off to a hot start for 2024.

AAA travel data shows a 28% increase from last year on cruise bookings for March and April of this year. The travel company’s data also shows a 60% increase for cruises leaving out of South Florida.

Click here, to read full survey from AAA.









