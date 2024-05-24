Travis Scott settles final Astroworld-related wrongful death lawsuit

Travis Scott has successfully settled all wrongful death lawsuits related to the Astroworld tragedy.

Just weeks after settling nine of the 10 cases out of court, the Houston Chronicle reports he's settled the last remaining wrongful death lawsuit, filed by the family of 9-year-old Ezra Blount, the youngest victim of the Astroworld crowd crush. He was sitting on his father's shoulders as he watched the concert and fell as a result of the deadly crowd surge. Ezra died of his injuries.

"The family is happy to resolve its claim against all defendants following the death of their son, Ezra," Scott West, the Blounts lawyer, told the publication. "They look forward to continuing the process of healing and never forgetting."

Travis is set to go to trial in October regarding the hundreds of people who were injured during the surge. Live Nation and Apple are also named as defendants.

