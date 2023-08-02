Travis Scott announces 'Utopia' ﻿concert at Rome's Circus Maximus

Travis Scott is heading to Rome for his new concert Circus Maximus.

The chart-topping rapper announced he will take the stage at the historical public park, which was once the grand chariot-racing track of the Roman Empire, on Monday, August 7,

Scott's fourth studio album, Utopia, arrived on July 28 and featured star-studded collaborations with music heavyweights such as Beyoncé, Drake, SZA, Bon Iver, and more. As a complement to the new record, the 32-year-old, in conjunction with several other directors, also released a captivating film titled Circus Maximus, which adds an artistic touch to the album's narrative.

The concert announcement comes after Scott had an ambitious plan to perform at the iconic Pyramids of Giza last month, but that dream hit a snag due to logistical issues.

"Egypt at the pyramids will happen But due to demand and detail logistics they just need a bit a time to set lay on lands," read a July 26 tweet from the "Sicko Mode" rapper. "I will keep u posted on a date which will be soon love you alllll."

