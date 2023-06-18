1 juvenile killed, 9 others injured in shooting in St. Louis A total of 10 juveniles were shot and one was pronounced dead after a shooting early Sunday morning in St. Louis, Missouri (Branson Sparks/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

ST. LOUIS — A total of 10 juveniles were shot and one was pronounced dead after a shooting early Sunday morning in St. Louis, Missouri

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said that the shooting happened just before 2 a.m. Sunday at 14th and Washington Avenue, according to KMOV. 10 juveniles were shot and one was killed.

Witnesses told the news outlet that the shooting happened inside a building.

Police told KSDK that the victim that died was pronounced at the scene. The other nine were taken to the hospital.

A spokesperson for St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones told the news outlet that the mayor was informed about the shooting and is expected to hold a news conference Sunday afternoon.

The current conditions of the nine injured are unknown, according to KMOV.

The names of the victims have not yet been released, according to The Associated Press.

Information about a suspect or what led up to the shooting is unclear.