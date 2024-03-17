1 killed, 3 wounded after shooting in Montgomery, Alabama

Police lights

Deadly shooting: One person was killed and three others were injured on a street in Montgomery, Alabama, late Saturday. (Chalabala/iStock)

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — One man was killed and three others were injured after a shooting in Alabama’s capital city late Saturday, authorities said.

According to the Montgomery Police Department Sgt. Tina McGriff, officers and fire department medical personnel responded to a report of a shooting in the 3700 block of Woodley Road at about 11:45 p.m. CDT, AL.com reported.

Officers arriving at the scene discovered Quinton Harris, 36, of Montgomery, who was pronounced dead at the scene, according to WSFA-TV.

McGriff said investigators learned three more men had been wounded by gunfire at the same site and had transported themselves independently to an area hospital, AL.com reported.

The wounded victims had injuries that were not considered to be life-threatening, according to the news outlet.

It was not clear what led to the shooting. It was also unclear whether Harris had been shot by any or all of the other wounded men, or by someone else.

Police are treating the incident as a homicide, WSFA reported. Police did not provide any additional information.

An investigation is ongoing,

