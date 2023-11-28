14-year-old charged with stabbing and killing 15-year-old at high school

A 14-year-old has been charged in the death of a fellow student at a North Carolina high school. Two students were stabbed during a fight at Southeast Raleigh High School on Monday morning, Raleigh police said. One of the students died. (carlballou/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A 14-year-old boy has been charged with murder after a fight Monday led to a stabbing at a North Carolina high school that ended with one student dead and another hospitalized, according to law enforcement officials.

>> Read more trending news

The stabbing happened at Southeast Raleigh High School on Monday morning, Raleigh police said.

A 15-year-old student died and a 16-year-old was hospitalized with injuries that are not considered life-threatening, police and school officials said late Monday, according to ABC News.

The 14-year-old, who is a student at the school, was charged with murder on a juvenile petition, Raleigh police said, according to WTVD.

Raleigh Police Chief Estella Patterson said it appears there was a fight prior to the stabbing. The School Resource Officer (SRO) took a juvenile suspect in custody, Patterson said at a news conference Monday afternoon.

Wake County Superintendent Dr. Robert Taylor said the incident was traumatizing to students, parents, teachers and administrators.

“Schools should be a safe haven for our students and staff. What happened here today is unacceptable,” he said. “As superintendent, I can tell you, there is nothing more important than the well-being and the safety of our students.”