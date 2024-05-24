18-year-old wins $1M lottery prize after his sister bought a $10 scratch-off ticket

Jalen McLean

18-year-old wins $1M lottery prize after his sister bought a $10 scratch-off ticket Jalen McLean (North Carolina Education Lottery/North Carolina Education Lottery)

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

RALEIGH, N.C. — A man in Raleigh, North Carolina turned a $10 scratch-off ticket into a $1 million prize.

>> Read more trending news

North Carolina Education Lottery said Jalen McLean, 18, gave his sister some money on Tuesday so she could pick up a scratch-off ticket for him. She ended up choosing a $10 Jumbo Bucks ticket from a Valero gas station in Fayetteville and brought it home to him.

“He had a huge smile on his face,” his sister Dasha Silas recalled. “Like so big it looked like the movie character Venom.”

McClean is the youngest of five siblings, according to WRAL.

“How many 18-year-olds win something like this?” he said, according to the news outlet.

McClean picked up his prize on Wednesday. He chose to get an annuity of $50,000 over the next 20 years. According to WRAL, that means he will get a $50,000 check for the next 19 years until he gets the full $1 million prize.

He got his first prize on Wednesday and took home $35,753 after taxes, the news station reported.

“I feel like the luckiest guy in the universe,” he said, according to lottery officials.

© 2024 Cox Media Group

On AirSTAR 94.5 - Orlando's Only R&B Logo
    View All
    1-844-945-2945

    Star Cares

    STAR Cares is an exclusive Community Affairs initiative of STAR 94.5, committed to enriching the lives of African-Americans in our community who need to be informed and benefit from programs targeting Education, Health and Financial Literacy

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about star945.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!