2 dead, 6 injured after shooting at Memphis block party, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were killed and six others were injured after a shooting at a block party on Saturday night in Memphis, Tennessee, authorities said.

Police officers responded at 7:19 p.m. CDT to the 2400 block of Carnes Avenue in the Orange Mound neighborhood of the city, WHBQ-TV reported.

Officers arriving at the scene found five victims with gunshot wounds, the Memphis Police Department wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Two people were pronounced dead at the scene and three others were taken to an area hospital, according to WMC-TV. Three other victims arrived at area hospitals by private vehicles, the television station reported.

All of the victims in this incident have been upgraded to stable condition. Please call 901-528-CASH with any information regarding this incident. pic.twitter.com/tSNnnVf1mV — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) April 21, 2024

According to police, one victim was in critical condition Saturday night and one person has been released from an area hospital. On Sunday morning, authorities said that all six victims were in stable condition, WMC reported.

During a news conference, interim police Chief Cerelyn “C.J.” Davis said there were between 200 and 300 people in attendance at the block party, according to WREG-TV. Davis said the party was being held without a permit.

According to video footage at the scene, people were gathered around a basketball court watching a vehicle performing “doughnuts” when shots rang out, the Commercial Appeal reported. Video showed people running for cover, according to the newspaper.

“We already have received some video footage and are looking for those responsible,” Davis told reporters during Saturday’s news conference.

In a statement on Sunday, Davis asked residents to “stand together,” WHBQ reported.

“In light of recent senseless acts of violence in Memphis, it’s imperative that we stand together as a community,” Davis said. “We must condemn these acts and offer our support to those affected. But beyond condemnation, we as a community must take action.”

Please see the below statement from Chief “CJ” Davis regarding the Orange Mound Shooting. pic.twitter.com/6C5Ii8XRfW — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) April 21, 2024

“This morning, we are one community united by grief. We are all Orange Mound this morning,” Memphis Mayor Paul Young said in a statement. “There are no words that can adequately express the pain we are all feeling over this most recent act of senseless violence -- where guns were brazenly brought to a park filled with young people, families, and children. And there are no words to describe the frustration of having to use the qualifier ‘most recent’ when speaking of the violence in our community. This must stop. The violence must end. For the future of our city, we have to solve the problem together.”

