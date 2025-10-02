2 Delta Air Lines regional jets damaged in ‘low-speed collision’ at LaGuardia Airport

FILE PHOTO: Two Delta Air Lines regional flights were in a "low-speed collision" at LaGuardia Airport.

NEW YORK — Two regional jets operating for Delta Air Lines had what officials said was a “low-speed collision” that left one person injured.

A wing of one regional jet, Flight 5155, that was getting ready to take off for Roanoke, Virginia, clipped the fuselage of Flight 5047 arriving from Charlotte, North Carolina, The Associated Press reported. It happened just before 10 p.m. ET, CBS News reported.

The right wing of one plane collided with the nose of the other plane, according to Air Traffic Control audio. https://t.co/D5oRwMyqEk pic.twitter.com/GEUTNbSU2s — Eyewitness News (@ABC7NY) October 2, 2025

Both of the flights were operated by Endeavor Air and were CRJ-900 aircraft, according to NBC News.

“Their right wing clipped our nose and the cockpit we have damage to our windscreen and ... some of our screens in here,” a pilot told air traffic control, the AP reported.

A flight attendant had a minor injury and was treated at the scene, and was then taken to an area hospital, CBS News reported.

No passengers were hurt, WABC reported.

Thirty-two people were on the Roanoke flight, while 61 were on the plane from Charlotte.

Delta said it is cooperating with investigators from the Port Authority, the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board. A cause of the collision has not been released.

©2025 Cox Media Group