2 injured in shooting at Walmart in Michigan

Walmart shooting: File photo. Two people were injured after shots were fired at a Walmart in Wyoming, Michigan. (Bob D'Angelo/Cox Media Group)

WYOMING, Mich. — Two people were injured after an argument at a Walmart store in Michigan escalated into gunfire on Sunday, authorities said.

The man and woman who were shot suffered injuries that were not considered to be life-threatening, WXMI-TV reported.

The shooting took place at about 6 p.m. in the city of Wyoming, police spokesperson Lt. Andrew Koeller said.

A heavy presence of officers from Wyoming Police were at a Wyoming Walmart on Sunday. https://t.co/7mZDcqVDZ4 — FOX 17 (@FOX17) January 1, 2024

Police said there was an altercation between the two suspects and the male victim, according to WZZM-TV. The shooting took place in the front of the store near the checkout lanes. The male victim was shot; the woman was not a target, the television station reported.

The suspects fled the scene, police said. Both men were wearing masks, WOOD-TV reported.

“This is a brazen public attack. This is not something that we would tolerate, this is not something that should occur,” Koeller told reporters. “And we encourage the public to give any information in help solving this brazen crime and like I mentioned, unfortunately, an innocent bystander was struck. Two people were struck and that’s completely unfortunate.”

It is unclear what led to the altercation between the suspects and the man, WOOD-TV reported. It was also unclear whether the suspects and the male victim knew one another, according to the television station.