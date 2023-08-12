2-month-old walrus pup dies while in care of experts after worsening condition

Walrus pup dies: A walrus pup that was found alone on the North Slope in Alaska earlier this month has died, officials say. (Michel VIARD/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

SEWARD, Alaska — A walrus pup that was found alone on the North Slope in Alaska earlier this month has died, officials say.

>> Read more trending news

“We are heartbroken to share that the walrus calf admitted to the ASLC Wildlife Response Program on August 1, 2023, passed away this morning after his condition took a turn for the worse,” the Alaska SeaLife Center said in a news release on Facebook.

The walrus was found by North Slope workers, according to KTUU. It was believed he was about two months old.

The walrus was taken by plane from the North Slope which is about a few miles inland from the coast to the Alaska SeaLife Center in Seward, the news outlet reported.

To help wildlife, the center has a Wildlife Response Program, according to KTUU. It worked to provide around-the-clock care for the walrus but the walrus had an infection and seemed to be dehydrated.

The center said that even though they never left the walrus pup’s side, he died from his condition. A necropsy is expected to be conducted to investigate and understand the cause of death.

“While often rewarding, wildlife rescue is inherently unpredictable, and with it comes the possibility of great loss. For those that dedicate their lives to animal care, this is the hardest part of the job. We appreciate your understanding as the Center and its staff mourn, and we thank you for the outpouring of support that has come our way since this patient’s admission,” the Alaska SeaLife Center said.