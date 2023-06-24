Manager, assistant manager arrested during operation ‘special toppings’ The manager and assistant manager of a Lake Wales, Florida pizza restaurant have been arrested after investigators learned that more than pizza was being sold at the restaurant. (ma-no/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

LAKE WALES, Fla. — The manager and assistant manager of a Lake Wales, Florida, pizza restaurant have been arrested after investigators learned that more than pizza was being sold at the restaurant.

In a news release, the Lake Wales Police Department said their Criminal Suppression Unit launched an undercover investigation after they received information that the manager, Leon Griffith, was selling drugs out of the restaurant.

The undercover investigation was called “special toppings,” WTSP reported. It started with a detective calling the restaurant to speak with Griffith. The detective was given a personal number for Griffith. They called that number and they talked about the type of drugs they wanted.

Police say, according to the news outlet, that Griffith left the restaurant and went to deliver some marijuana to the detectives.

Days later, the detective called Griffith again and made an arrangement for more drugs, authorities say, according to WTSP. Griffith reportedly told the detective to come to his pizza restaurant, Pizzano’s Pizza in order to buy some more drugs.

On June 22, the detective went to the restaurant and went with Griffith to the parking lot. Griffith reportedly sold them powder cocaine, Xanax, and Adderall, police say. Once the sale was completed, Griffith was arrested and a search of the restaurant was conducted.

Police say that during the search, the assistant manager, Hailee Sullivan’s bag reportedly had methamphetamine in it inside the employee’s bathroom. Sullivan admitted that the meth was hers and she was arrested.

The exact charges Griffith and Sullivan are facing have not yet been released.