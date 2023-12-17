2 robbery suspects in custody after another thief steals getaway car

Botched robbery: Three suspects attempting to rob a check cashing business were thwarted when their getaway vehicle was stolen. (Commerce City Police Department)

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — This is why a getaway driver needs to stay in their vehicle.

Three robbery suspects in Colorado had the tables turned upon them on Saturday as a fourth thief stole their getaway vehicle, authorities said.

According to a news release from the Commerce City Police Department, two of the three original suspects were arrested. The trio of armed suspects robbed the Hi Lo Check Cashing business in Commerce City at about 11 a.m. MST, according to police.

But when the suspects left the building, their vehicle had been stolen, KMGH-TV reported.

Commerce police called the incident “an unexpected and ironic twist.”

It also made it easier for officers to find and chase down the suspects, although one still remains at large, KCNC-TV reported. The person who stole the vehicle has also eluded authorities.

Officials believe the vehicle was also stolen.

“If we get a solid description of it, we will release that here (on Facebook),” the department wrote.

There were no reported injuries, according to KMGH.

A police department spokesperson said the suspects will likely face felony-level charges, KUSA-TV reported. They are reportedly juveniles, the spokesperson said.