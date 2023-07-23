20-year-old woman arrested after infant, toddler found in car seats by dumpster

Children found by dumpster: A woman was arrested after two children were found alone Saturday afternoon outside Lamphere High School in Madison Heights, Michigan, police say. (John Albano/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. — A woman was arrested after two children were found alone Saturday afternoon outside a high school by a dumpster in Madison Heights, Michigan, police say.

Two children who were believed to be about 4 weeks old and 2 years old were found outside Lamphere High School alone in car seats, according to The Associated Press.

A driving instructor, John Belyea, happened to find the children while he stopped for a break at the high school, WDIV reported.

Belyea told the news outlet that he walked up to the building of the school and heard some odd noises. He at first thought it was cats fighting but realized it was a child. Belyea said he searched the area and found the two children in car seats behind a brick wall.

Belyea called the police, WDIV reported. Officers and firefighters arrived at the high school immediately.

Both children were taken to the hospital to be evaluated. Police said according to the news outlet, that both children were in stable condition.

It is unclear how the woman is related to the children, the AP reported. Her name has also not been released.

Police said according to WDIV, that there was a note found with the children but did not reveal what it said. They also said that Child Protective Services was also contacted regarding this incident but did not elaborate.