2024 Academy Awards: John Cena spoofs 1974 streaker, appears naked on stage

John Cena, Jimmy Kimmel

John Cena: The wrestler-turned-actor came out with only an envelope during Sunday's Academy Awards, while host Jimmy Kimmel watches. (Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images)

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

LOS ANGELES — John Cena became famous for wrestling in tights, but the former WWE star-turned-actor appeared to go birthday suit during the 96th Academy Awards ceremony on Sunday night.

>> Read more trending news

Host Jimmy Kimmel was preparing to introduce Cena, who was to award an Oscar for best costume design.

The host referenced an infamous moment in 1974, when actor David Niven was hosting the Academy Awards and was introducing Elizabeth Taylor when he was interrupted by a streaker named Robert Opel, Deadline reported.

“Well, ladies and gentlemen, that was almost bound to happen,” Niven famously ad-libbed. “But isn’t it fascinating to think that probably the only laugh that man will ever get in his life is by stripping off and showing his shortcomings?”

Kimmel announced Cena, who appeared reluctant to go on stage because he was well, apparently naked. The only thing standing between him and total exposure was an Oscar envelope.

“Costumes are so important,” Cena said. “Maybe the most important thing there is.”

When Kimmel tried to coax Cena to go to the microphone, he protested again.

“The male body is not a joke,” Cena said.

Kimmel, pointing out that Cena wrestled naked, was rebuffed by the wrestler in the buff.

“I don’t wrestle naked,” he said. “I wrestle in jorts.”

“Jorts are worse than naked,” Kimmel shot back.

As the nominees were being read, Kimmel covered Cena with a golden toga.

Cena, properly dressed, then announced that “Poor Things” was the winner for best costume design.

Image 1 of 64
Oscar

2024 Oscars: A large Oscar statue awaited arrivals at the red carpet on Sunday. (Pedro Ugarte/AFP via Getty Images)

Latest entertainment and celebrity news:

©2024 Cox Media Group

On AirSTAR 94.5 - Orlando's Only R&B Logo
    View All
    1-844-945-2945

    Star Cares

    STAR Cares is an exclusive Community Affairs initiative of STAR 94.5, committed to enriching the lives of African-Americans in our community who need to be informed and benefit from programs targeting Education, Health and Financial Literacy

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about star945.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!