2024 Disney Legends announced: Miley Cyrus, Harrison Ford among honorees

The Walt Disney Company was built on such legendary names as Julie Andrews, Kurt Russell and the unforgettable Robin Williams.

>> Read more trending news

A new class of legends was announced on Tuesday with some familiar names, and some that may not be known, but you do know their work.

The 2024 inductees include:

Colleen Atwood, costume design

Angela Bassett, film and television

Martha Blanding, parks and resorts

James L. Brooks, television

James Cameron, film

Jamie Lee Curtis, film

Miley Cyrus, television and music

Steve Ditko, publishing

Harrison Ford, film

Mark Henn, animation

Frank Oz, film and television

Kelly Ripa, television

Joe Rohde, Imagineering

John Williams, music

They will be honored during a ceremony, hosted by Ryan Seacrest, on Aug. 11 in Anaheim during a ceremony during the convention, D23, The Ultimate Fan Event.

Presenting the 2024 class of Disney Legends! 🎉 See the Disney Legends Awards Ceremony hosted by @RyanSeacrest on Sunday, August 11 at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event. #D23 pic.twitter.com/6kIDHgBkad — Disney D23 (@DisneyD23) March 19, 2024

The company said the 14 people selected are “incredible visionaries and talent at the forefront of their fields.”

The award “honors artists and visionaries throughout the company’s history who have pushed the envelope of creativity, challenged conventional wisdom, and broken the restraints of the status quo in search of new possibilities and excellence.”

Each will receive a Disney Legends sculpture and will be immortalized in a handprint ceremony that will be bronzed and installed in the Disney Legends Plaza at the company’s headquarters in Burbank, California.

To see the entire list of Disney Legends — a list that started 37 years ago with Fred MacMurray’s induction in 1987 — visit D23′s website. One name missing from the 318 honorees — the man the company is named for, its founder, Walt Disney.

©2024 Cox Media Group