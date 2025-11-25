4 more people arrested in connection with Louvre heist

Louvre
Louvre heist FILE PHOTO: Police and crime scene officers secure a furniture elevator extended to the balcony of a gallery at the Louvre Museum on October 19, 2025, in Paris, France. (Photo by Kiran Ridley/Getty Images) (Kiran Ridley/Getty Images)
By Cox Media Group National Content Desk

PARIS — Investigators in Paris have made additional arrests in last month’s crown jewel heist at the Louvre.

Read more trending news

Four more people, two men and two women, were arrested in connection with the brazen theft, Reuters reported. Their arrests came weeks after four others were already in police custody.

Prosecutor Laure Beccuau did not say what role the four allegedly played in the crime, The Associated Press reported.

Four people got away with more than $102 million worth of historic jewels during a daylight robbery on Oct. 19. The items included a diamond and emerald Napoleon gave Empress Marie-Louise, jewels from Queens Marie-Amélie and Hortense and a pearl and diamond tiara from Empress Eugénie, according to the AP.

The jewels have not been recovered more than a month after they were taken.

Latest trending news:

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirSTAR 94.5 - Orlando's Only R&B Logo
    View All
    1-844-945-2945

    Star Cares

    STAR Cares is an exclusive Community Affairs initiative of STAR 94.5, committed to enriching the lives of African-Americans in our community who need to be informed and benefit from programs targeting Education, Health and Financial Literacy

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about star945.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!