5 million thanks! Taylor Swift gives Eras Tour truckers $100,000 bonus each

Taylor Swift may be the reason fans flock to arenas all over the country, but it’s the truckers and other crew members who get her on stage and make sure the shows go on without a hitch.

And to thank them for all the work they’ve done during her Eras Tour she’s giving them all a bonus to the tune of about $5 million, TMZ reported.

Each truck driver who has been taking all of the equipment from venue to venue got $100,000 for an “end of the tour” bonus.

The $5 million is a drop in a bucket for the tour which has had about $1 billion in sales and may be the highest-grossing tour ever.

Swift didn’t forget the other members of the tour. TMZ reported that band members, dancers, lighting techs, sound techs, caterers and other support staff each got bonuses, but their amounts haven’t been released.

People magazine reported that overall she paid $55 million in bonuses.

The tour started in Glendale, Arizona, in March and will wrap up the U.S. leg in Inglewood, California this week. Swift then will start her appearances in Mexico, Entertainment Tonight reported.

Swift will perform in Europe, Asia and Australia starting next year, People magazine reported.

This was Swift’s first tour since 2018.

