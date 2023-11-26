6-year-old boy killed in hunting accident

Boy, 6, killed in hunting accident: Officials say a young child was shot and killed during a hunting accident Friday morning in Orangeburg County, South Carolina. (kali9/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Officials say a young child was shot and killed during a hunting accident Friday morning in Orangeburg County, South Carolina.

Officials said that the boy was shot accidentally in Orangeburg County by the Calhoun County line, WCBD reported.

“Our thoughts are with the family and loved ones of a 6-year-old who was killed after being accidentally shot Friday morning in a hunting accident,” the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources said in a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Our thoughts are with the family and loved ones of a 6-year-old who was killed after being accidentally shot Friday morning in a hunting accident in Orangeburg County near the Calhoun County line. Our investigators and officers are in the initial stages of investigation.

A family member confirmed to WIS-TV that the boy’s name was Avery Davis.

The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office has not yet confirmed the boy’s identity, the news outlet reported.

It is unclear what led up to the deadly shooting. No information has been released about whether any charges would be filed.