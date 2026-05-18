61st Academy of Country Music Awards: Here is the list of winners Ella Langley has big night with five awards.

Ella Langley took home five awards at the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards.

LAS VEGAS — The 61st Academy of Country Music Awards belonged to Ella Langley on Sunday. The “Choosin’ Texas” singer won five awards, sweeping every category in which she was nominated.

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Langley, 27, won for song of the year and single of the year for “Choosin’ Texas,” according to The Hollywood Reporter. She was also named female artist of the year and artist-songwriter of the year.

Langley completed the sweep with a win in the music event of the year -- “Don’t Mind If I Do,” by Riley Green and featuring Langley.

“I’m trying to get to say something, but I can’t,” Langley said onstage at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. “Thank you (to) the women in this room.

“Today I was having a strange day, I don’t know what it is about awards. I walked right into Lainey (Wilson’s) room, and I just got emotional, and she hugged me, wrapped me up, and started praying for me. And then all of a sudden, here comes Miranda Lambert in her little pink hat. I would not be standing up here without just (the) encouragement of so many women. Kelsea (Ballerini), thank you so much for loving on me.”

Cody Johnson was named entertainer of the year and best male artist of the year.

Winners are noted in bold:

Entertainer of the Year

Cody Johnson

Luke Combs

Jelly Roll

Megan Moroney

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

Lainey Wilson

Put your hands together for your #ACMawards Entertainer of the Year.... @codyjohnson! 👏 pic.twitter.com/zYzBOwAMRj — ACM Awards (@ACMawards) May 18, 2026

Female Artist of the Year

Ella Langley

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Megan Moroney

Lainey Wilson

Male Artist of the Year

Cody Johnson

Luke Combs

Riley Green

Chris Stapleton

Zach Top

Yep, he's an #ACMawards WINNER! Congrats to @codyjohnson for taking home the award for Male Artist of the Year! pic.twitter.com/ez3rTm4HZC — ACM Awards (@ACMawards) May 18, 2026

Group of the Year

The Red Clay Strays

49 Winchester

Flatland Cavalry

Old Dominion

Rascal Flatts

They say 2 is better than 1... and @BrooksAndDunn just won the 2026 #ACMawards Duo of the Year! pic.twitter.com/dYaeFID5CW — ACM Awards (@ACMawards) May 18, 2026

Duo of the Year

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Muscadine Bloodline

Thelma & James

They say 2 is better than 1... and @BrooksAndDunn just won the 2026 #ACMawards Duo of the Year! pic.twitter.com/dYaeFID5CW — ACM Awards (@ACMawards) May 18, 2026

New Female Artist of the Year

Avery Anna

Mackenzie Carpenter

Dasha

Caroline Jones

Emily Ann Roberts

💥 @Avery_Anna_ came out with a BANG 💥 That's our ACM New Female Artist of the Year! 👏



Watch the 61st #ACMawards presented by @ATT 👀 https://t.co/H8DgKcFqoU pic.twitter.com/klULf4Q912 — ACM Awards (@ACMawards) May 18, 2026

New Male Artist of the Year

Tucker Wetmore

Gavin Adcock

Vincent Mason

Shaboozey

Hudson Westbrook

.@TuckerWetmore is our New Male Artist of the Year tonight! 🎉 | 📍 #ACMawards red carpet interview presented by @MtnValleyWater pic.twitter.com/dbFb614kzn — ACM Awards (@ACMawards) May 17, 2026

Album of the Year

Parker McCollum – Parker McCollum. Producers: Frank Liddell, Eric Masse. Record Company-Label: MCA

Ain’t In It For My Health – Zach Top Producer: Carson Chamberlain Record Company-Label: Leo33

Cherry Valley – Carter Faith. Producer: Tofer Brown. Record Company-Label: Gatsby Records/MCA

Don’t Mind If I Do (Deluxe) – Riley Green. Producer: Dann Huff, Michael Knox. Record Company-Label: Nashville Harbor Records & Entertainment

I’m The Problem – Morgan Wallen. Producers: Joey Moi, Charlie Handsome, Jacob Durrett. Record Company-Label: Big Loud Records

💥 @Avery_Anna_ came out with a BANG 💥 That's our ACM New Female Artist of the Year! 👏



Watch the 61st #ACMawards presented by @ATT 👀 https://t.co/H8DgKcFqoU pic.twitter.com/klULf4Q912 — ACM Awards (@ACMawards) May 18, 2026

Song of the Year

Choosin’ Texas – Ella Langley. Songwriters: Ella Langley, Luke Dick, Miranda Lambert, Joybeth Taylor. Publishers: Bada Bing Bada Boom Publishing; Little Louder Songs; Sony Music Publishing; Verse 2 Music

A Song to Sing – Miranda Lambert & Chris Stapleton. Songwriters: Chris Stapleton, Miranda Lambert, Jenee Fleenor, Jesse Frasure. Publishers: I Wrote These Songs; Pink Dog Publishing; Songs for the Munch Music; Songs of Influence; Sony/ATV Tree Publishing; Warner-Tamerlane Publishing Corp

Am I Okay? – Megan Moroney. Songwriters: Megan Moroney, Luke Laird, Jessie Jo Dillon. Publishers: Big Ass Pile of Dimes Music; Big Music Machine

I Never Lie – Zach Top. Songwriters: Zach Top, Carson Chamberlain, Tim Nichols. Publishers: Music and Magazine Publishing; Rio Bravo Music Inc; Sony/ATV Tree Publishing; Too Broke to Quit Music; Zach Top Music

Somewhere Over Laredo – Lainey Wilson. Songwriters: Lainey Wilson, Trannie Anderson, Dallas Wilson, Andy Albert, Harold Arlen & Yip Harburg. Publishers: Concord Sounds; Dtown Boogie Music; Emi Feist Catalog Inc; Songs Of Riser House; Songs Of Wild Cat Well Music; Sony/ATV Countryside; Story Farmer; Tacklebox Music Publishing

Give it up for @ellalangleymsic 👏🏆 Congratulations on "Choosin' Texas" for winning the #ACMawards for Song of the Year! pic.twitter.com/yxJZc4zX5n — ACM Awards (@ACMawards) May 18, 2026

Single of the Year

Choosin’ Texas – Ella Langley. Producers: Ella Langley, Miranda Lambert, Ben West. Record Company-Label: SAWGOD/Columbia Records

6 Months Later – Megan Moroney. Producer: Kristian Bush. Record Company-Label: Sony Music Nashville/Columbia Recordsz

I Never Lie – Zach Top. Producer: Carson Chamberlain. Record Company-Label: Leo33

Somewhere Over Laredo – Lainey Wilson. Producer: Jay Joyce. Record Company-Label: BBR Music Group/BMG Nashville/Broken Bow Records

The Fall – Cody Johnson. Producer: Trent Willmon. Record Company-Label: CoJo Music/Warner Records Nashville

Y'all had "Choosin' Texas" by @ellalangleymsic on repeat and now it's your #ACMawards Single of the Year! 👏 pic.twitter.com/2Rg1kbWczI — ACM Awards (@ACMawards) May 18, 2026

Music Event of the Year

Don’t Mind If I Do – Riley Green featuring Ella Langley. Producer: Dann Huff. Record Company-Label: Nashville Harbor Records & Entertainment

A Song To Sing – Miranda Lambert & Chris Stapleton. Producer: Dave Cobb. Record Company-Label: Republic Records

Amen – Shaboozey & Jelly Roll. Producers: Danny Majic, Nevin Sastry, Sean Cook. Record Company-Label: Empire

Trailblazer – Reba McEntire, Miranda Lambert, Lainey Wilson. Producers: Tony Brown, Reba McEntire. Record Company-Label: MCA

You Had To Be There – Megan Moroney & Kenny Chesney, Producer: Kristian Bush. Record Company-Label: Sony Music Nashville/Columbia Records

Visual Media of the Year

Cuckoo -Stephen Wilson, Jr. Producer: Tim Cofield. Director: Tim Cofield

6 Months Later – Megan Moroney. Producers: Christen Pinkston & Wesley Stebbins-Perry. Directors: CeCe Dawson, Megan Moroney

A Song To Sing – Miranda Lambert & Chris Stapleton. Producer: James Stratakis. Directors: Alexa King Stone, Stephen Kinigopoulos

Somewhere Over Laredo – Lainey Wilson. Producer: Katie Babbage. Director: TK McKamy

The Fall – Cody Johnson. Producers: Christen Pinkston & Wesley Stebbins-Perry. Director: Dustin Haney

Visual Media of the Year winners Tim Cofield and Stephen Wilson Jr. 👏



📸 #ACMawards portraits refreshed by @MtnValleyWater pic.twitter.com/wIfQGgtXe5 — ACM Awards (@ACMawards) May 18, 2026

Songwriter of the Year

Jessie Jo Dillon

Ashley Gorley

Charlie Handsome

Chase McGill

Blake Pendergrass

Big congrats to Jessie Jo Dillon taking home an #ACMawards for the THIRD year in a row! pic.twitter.com/pikYvsFjmM — ACM Awards (@ACMawards) May 18, 2026

Artist-Songwriter of the Year

Ella Langley

Luke Combs

Riley Green

Megan Moroney

Morgan Wallen

0 of 26 ACM Awards: Shania Twain attends the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards. Twain was the host at the ceremony, held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. (David Becker/Getty Images) ACM Awards: Ella Langley attends the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena. (David Becker/Getty Images) ACM Awards: Cody Johnson attends the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena. (David Becker/Getty Images) ACM Awards: Lainey Wilson attends the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena. (David Becker/Getty Images) ACM Awards: Avery Anna arrives at The 61st Academy of Country Music Awards. (Dick Clark Productions/Dick Clark Productions via Getty) ACM Awards: Kelsea Ballerini attends the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards. (David Becker/Getty Images) ACM Awards: Keith Urban attends the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards. (David Becker/Getty Images) ACM Awards: Tucker Wetmore arrives at the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards. (Christopher Polk/Dick Clark Productions via Getty) ACM Awards: Zach Top arrives at the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards. (Christopher Polk/Dick Clark Productions via Getty) ACM Awards: Riley Green arrives at the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards. (Christopher Polk/Dick Clark Productions via Getty) ACM Awards: Graham Barham attends the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena. (David Becker/Getty Images) ACM Awards: Ellie Thumann attends the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards. (David Becker/Getty Images) ACM Awards: Emily Ann Roberts arrives at The 61st Academy of Country Music Awards. (Dick Clark Productions/Dick Clark Productions via Getty) ACM Awards: Thomas Rhett arrives at the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards. (Dick Clark Productions/Dick Clark Productions via Getty) ACM Awards: Cassie DiLaura arrives at the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards. (Dick Clark Productions/Dick Clark Productions via Getty) ACM Awards: Kane Brown arrives at the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards held at MGM Grand Garden Arena. (Christopher Polk/Dick Clark Productions via Getty) ACM Awards: Michael Bublé attends the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena. (David Becker/Getty Images) ACM Awards: Kacey Musgraves attends the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards. (Christopher Polk/Dick Clark Productions via Getty) ACM Awards: Brandi Cyrus attends the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards. (David Becker/Getty Images) ACM Awards: Shaboozey attends the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards. (David Becker/Getty Images) ACM Awards: Jenna Paulette attends the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards. (David Becker/Getty Images) ACM Awards: Ashley Cooke attends the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards. (David Becker/Getty Images)

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