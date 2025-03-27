Academy of Country Music announces nominees for 60th awards ceremony

Reba McIntyre will host the upcoming Academy of Country Music Awards on May 8.

The Academy of Country Music announced the nominees for the 60th awards ceremony on Thursday morning.

Ella Langley leads the pack with eight nominations, followed by Cody Johnson, Morgan Wallen and Lainey Wilson, who have seven each.

The awards will be given out at the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas, on May 8 at 8 p.m. The event will be streamed on Prime Video and will be hosted by Reba McEntire.

Entertainer of the Year

Kelsea Ballerini

Luke Combs

Cody Johnson

Jelly Roll

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

Lainey Wilson

Female Artist of the Year

Kelsea Ballerini

Ella Langley

Megan Moroney

Kacey Musgraves

Lainey Wilson

Male Artist of the Year

Luke Combs

Cody Johnson

Jelly Roll

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

Duo of the Year

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Muscadine Bloodline

The War And Treaty

Group of the Year

Flatland Cavalry

Little Big Town

Old Dominion

Rascal Flatts

The Red Clay Strays

New Female Artist of the Year

Kassi Ashton

Ashley Cooke

Dasha

Ella Langley

Jessie Murph

New Male Artist of the Year

Gavin Adcock

Shaboozey

Zach Top

Tucker Wetmore

Bailey Zimmerman

New Duo or Group of the Year

Restless Road

The Red Clay Strays

Treaty Oak Revival

Album of the Year

“Am I Okay? (I’ll Be Fine)” - Megan Moroney

“Beautifully Broken” - Jelly Roll

“Cold Beer & Country Music” - Zach Top

“F-1 Trillion” - Post Malone

“Whirlwind” - Lainey Wilson

Single of the Year

“A Bar Song (Tipsy)” - Shaboozey

“Dirt Cheap” - Cody Johnson

“I Had Some Help” - Post Malone, Morgan Wallen

“White Horse” - Chris Stapleton

“you look like you love me” - Ella Langley, Riley Green

Song of the Year

“4x4xU” - Lainey Wilson

“The Architect” - Kacey Musgraves

“Dirt Cheap” - Cody Johnson

“I Had Some Help” - Post Malone, Morgan Wallen

“you look like you love me” - Ella Langley, Riley Green

Music Event of the Year

“Cowboys Cry Too” - Kelsea Ballerini, Noah Kahan

“I Had Some Help” - Post Malone, Morgan Wallen

“I’m Gonna Love You” - Cody Johnson, Carrie Underwood

“we don’t fight anymore” - Carly Pearce, Chris Stapleton

“you look like you love me” - Ella Langley, Riley Green

Visual Media of the Year

“4x4xU” - Lainey Wilson

“Dirt Cheap” - Cody Johnson

“I’m Gonna Love You” - Cody Johnson, Carrie Underwood

“Think I’m In Love With You” - Chris Stapleton

“you look like you love me” - Ella Langley, Riley Green

Artist-Songwriter of the Year

Luke Combs

ERNEST

HARDY

Morgan Wallen

Lainey Wilson

Songwriter of the Year

Jessi Alexander

Jessie Jo Dillon

Ashley Gorley

Chase McGill

Josh Osborne

Separately, the Academy of Country Music will award the Studio Recording Award and Industry Awards during the 18th Academy of Country Music Honors. That ceremony will occur in August in Nashville.

Here are the nominees:

Studio Recording Awards:

Bass Player of the Year

J.T. Cure

Mark Hill

Rachel Loy

Tony Lucido

Craig Young

Drummer of the Year

Fred Eltringham

Tommy Harden

Evan Hutchings

Aaron Sterling

Nir Z

Acoustic Guitar Player of the Year

Tim Galloway

Todd Lombardo

Mac McAnally

Bryan Sutton

Ilya Toshinskiy

Piano/Keyboards Player of the Year

Dave Cohen

Ian Fitchuk

Billy Justineau

Gordon Mote

Alex Wright

Specialty Instrument Player of the Year

Dan Dugmore

Jenee Fleenor

Josh Matheny

Justin Schipper

Kristin Wilkinson

Electric Guitar Player of the Year

Kris Donegan

Jedd Hughes

Brent Mason

Sol Philcox-Littlefield

Derek Wells

Audio Engineer of the Year

Brandon Bell

Drew Bollman

Josh Ditty

Buckley Miller

F. Reid Shippen

Producer of the Year

Dave Cobb

Ian Fitchuk

Charlie Handsome

Jon Randall

Alysa Vanderheym

Industry Awards:

Casino of the Year - Theater

Deadwood Mountain Grand – Deadwood, SD

Foxwoods Resort Casino – Mashantucket, CT

Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort – Cherokee, NC

The Theater at Virgin Hotels – Las Vegas, NV

Yaamava’ Theater – Highland, CA

Casino of the Year - Arena

Golden Nugget Lake Charles – Lake Charles, LA

Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena – Atlantic City, NJ

Harveys Lake Tahoe – Stateline, NV

Mystic Lake Casino Showroom – Prior Lake, MN

Turning Stone Resort Casino – Verona, NY

Festival of the Year

C2C Country to Country – London, England

CMC Rocks – Ipswich, Queensland

Stagecoach Festival – Indio, CA

Two Step Inn – Georgetown, TX

Windy City Smokeout – Chicago, IL

Fair/Rodeo of the Year

Calgary Stampede – Calgary, AB

California Mid-State Fair – Paso Robles, CA

Cheyenne Frontier Days – Cheyenne, WY

Minnesota State Fair – Falcon Heights, MN

Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo – Houston, TX

Club of the Year

Billy Bob’s Texas – Fort Worth, TX

Brooklyn Bowl – Nashville, TN

Cain’s Ballroom – Tulsa, OK

Georgia Theatre – Athens, GA

Joe’s on Weed St. – Chicago, IL

Theater of the Year

The Caverns – Pelham, TN

MGM Music Hall at Fenway – Boston, MA

The Met Philadelphia – Philadelphia, PA

The Rave/Eagles Club – Milwaukee, WI

Tennessee Theatre – Knoxville, TN

Outdoor Venue of the Year

BankNH Pavilion – Gilford, NH

CMAC - Constellation Brands Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center – Canandaigua, NY

Saint Augustine Amphitheatre – St. Augustine, FL

The Wharf Amphitheater – Orange Beach, AL

Whitewater Amphitheater – New Braunfels, TX

Arena of the Year

Dickies Arena – Fort Worth, TX

Moody Center – Austin, TX

TD Garden – Boston, MA

Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center – Knoxville, TN

Van Andel Arena – Grand Rapids, MI

Don Romeo Talent Buyer of the Year

Deana Baker

Bobby Clay

Gil Cunningham

Weston Hebert

Stacy Vee

Taylor Williamson

Promoter of the Year

Brent Fedrizzi

Alex Maxwell

Patrick McDill

Anna-Sophie Mertens

Rich Schaefer

Aaron Spalding

