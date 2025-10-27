Adrian Peterson arrested, faces DWI, gun charge

FILE PHOTO: Adrian Peterson attends the 2024 Disney Upfront at Javits Center on May 14, 2024, in New York City. Peterson is facing a DWI charge in Texas. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Former Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson was arrested over the weekend in Texas, accused of driving while intoxicated.

He also faces a charge of unlawful carrying of a weapon.

This is the second time he has been charged with DWI this year, CNN reported.

The latest accident occurred at about 9:30 a.m. in Sugar Land, Texas, KHOU reported.

The previous arrest happened in Minnesota and he was accused of driving while impaired when police said he was driving 83 mph in a 55 mph zone. Police said he had a .14% blood alcohol level, according to KHOU. That incident happened after Peterson attended an NFL draft event for team fans, The Associated Press reported at the time.

Peterson played in the NFL for 15 seasons, mostly with the Vikings.

He was named league MVP in 2012 when he became one of nine running backs in history to rush for 2,000 yards in a single season, CNN reported. Over his career, he rushed for 14,918 yards and had 120 touchdowns, CBS Sports reported.

Peterson also had challenges during his career when he was suspended in 2014 after being charged with felony child abuse after being accused of disciplining his 4-year-old son with a switch. He pleaded no contest to misdemeanor reckless assault in the case and was reinstated in 2015, according to CNN.

