Alaska Air to buy Hawaiian Airlines for $1.9 billion

Alaska Air announced on Sunday that it has made a deal to buy Hawaiian Airlines for $1.9 billion.

Alaska Air would buy Hawaiian Airlines for about $18 per share in cash, The Wall Street Journal reported.

The sale would allow for more destinations and would permit the company to expand through the Pacific region, additional parts of the United States and around the globe, according to Reuters.

“This is a fantastic deal that bring two airlines that have amazing loyalties in our regions together,” Alaska Airlines CEO Ben Minicucci said during a news conference, according to CNN.

“Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Air to combine, expanding benefits and choice for travelers throughout Hawai’i, the West Coast and beyond,” Alaska Airlines said in a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The deal is expected to take about nine to 18 months, CNN reported.

“In Alaska Airlines, we are joining an airline that has long served Hawai’i, and has a complementary network and a shared culture of service,” said President Peter Ingram per CNN. “With the additional scale and resources that this transaction with Alaska Airlines brings, we will be able to accelerate investments in our guest experience and technology, while maintaining the Hawaiian Airlines brand.”