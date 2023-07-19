Alaska man inadvertently films own drowning with helmet-mounted GoPro camera

Man films himself drowning A man kayaking on an Alaska lake inadvertently filmed his own drowning, Alaska State Troopers said. (Serhii Zysko/Getty Images)

A man kayaking on an Alaska lake inadvertently filmed his own drowning, Alaska State Troopers said.

Paul Rodriguez, 43, of Juneau, had a GoPro camera mounted on his helmet as he kayaked on Mendenhall Lake near Juneau. The camera was recording on July 11 when the kayak overturned and Rodriguez went into the water, according to The Associated Press.

“The recording continued showing that the kayak overturned due to a strong current coming from the glacier,” Troopers spokesperson Tim DeSpain said in an email to the AP.

“A review of the video determined Rodriguez had drowned on July 11 when his kayak overturned, and he went into the glacial water. It is believed he was not wearing a PFD or appropriate protective clothing for glacial water sports,” troopers wrote in the dispatch, KATH-TV reported.

In a press release Tuesday, DeSpain said that during the search for Rodriguez an unnamed person turned over a helmet and GoPro that was confirmed to belong to Rodriguez.

Rodriguez has not been found.

Rodriguez’s son, Jaden Rodriguez, said his father was a gifted photographer, was kindhearted and enjoyed being outdoors.

He said Rodriguez’s life changed for the better when he found God, and Rodriguez would often tell him that life is short, according to the AP.

Rodriguez’s roommate reported him missing on July 11. Rodriguez’s vehicle was left in a parking area at the lake, troopers said.

A kayak was found floating unattended on the lake on July 11. Police said the craft resembled the one pictured in Rodriguez’s social media post.

“We performed an aerial search this morning,” Jackie Ebert with Juneau Mountain Rescue told KTOO-TV in Juneau. “The SEADOGS organization are out there with their dogs.”