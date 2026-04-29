Aldi revamping interior design of its US grocery stores

Aldi is working on some interior design changes to its grocery stores in the United States
Design change: Aldi is working on some interior design changes to its supermarkets in the United States. (Bildquelle/ullstein bild via Getty Images)
By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Discount supermarket giant Aldi has announced a major redesign of its stores in the United States, and customers may be seeing some changes soon.

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According to a news release, Aldi South Group, which owns the chain, is teaming up with Landini Associates, a design agency from Australia, to create “a singular, globally unified trading format, modularly adaptable for different store formats and building types across each of the brand’s five diverse territories.”

The updates are part of Aldi’s effort to give its stores a more consistent look worldwide, USA Today reported.

The design changes, first reported by Forbes, will be evident in Aldi stores across the U.S., Australia, Germany, the U.K., Ireland, Austria, Italy, Hungary, Slovenia and Switzerland.

Aldi will be seeking a modular design that will help Aldi explore different design ideas, “Today” reported. That could include smaller, corner‑store‑style locations, according to USA Today.

Aldi notes on its website that its current configuration offers everyday essentials in “smaller, more sustainable spaces.” Product packaging is designed to double as displays -- a strategy intended to save time, labor and costs, the newspaper reported.

Aldi has long been known for its standardized layouts — which emphasize speed, efficiency and a minimum amount of workers — and the new model aims to create a more flexible environment, according to the magazine.

The new format was tested out in late 2025 in Aventura, located in Miami-Dade County in South Florida, according to Forbes.

Aldi operates more than 2,400 stores nationwide in the U.S. and serves around one in four Americans according to Placer.ai foot traffic data, Forbes reported.

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