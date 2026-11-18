FILE PHOTO: Thanksgiving dinners can be done on a budget. Compare Aldi's, Walmart's and Target's offerings.

Thanksgiving is looming and if you haven’t already planned what you’re serving, several stores have bundles that will serve all of your guests while staying on budget.

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Aldi

Aldi has a way to serve 10 people for under $39 this year.

The curated shopping list includes a turkey for about $11, stuffing, carrots and other items.

A single click of the “add all to cart” button adds all 12 items to your list.

Walmart

Walmart says it can serve 10 for a little less than Aldi, for just $35.

You can also add all of the items to the cart with one click. It also includes a turkey, along with makings for a green bean casserole and corn muffins.

Target

Target is offering a $30 meal deal but serves four fewer people than Aldi or Walmart—six.

A Good & Gather branded turkey is 79 cents a pound, the same price it has been for the past few years. It also has potatoes, jelly, cranberry sauce, and, again, green bean casserole.

Erewhon

If money is no limit and there is no budget (oh, and you live in the Los Angeles area), Erewhon has an “ultimate” dinner for a bargain $749. It includes a free-range turkey, sourdough and roasted vegetable stuffing, rainbow carrots, Brussels sprouts, garlic mashed potatoes, gravy, and pumpkin pie. Sadly, no green bean casserole or even cranberry sauce, which is an extra $29 for 16 ounces.

It is said to serve eight to 10 people.

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