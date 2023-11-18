Alex Murdaugh pleads guilty to financial crimes under an agreement

Alex Murdaugh Alex Murdaugh sits in the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, South Carolina, as his attorneys discuss motions in front of Judge Clifton Newman on Dec. 9, 2022. (Tracy Glantz/The State/Tribune News Service via Getty Images, File)

BEAUFORT, S.C. — Disgraced South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh pleaded guilty Friday to stealing millions from clients over the last decade.

On Friday, Murdaugh, 55, pleaded guilty to wondering laundering and other financial crimes, according to the New York Times.

Murdaugh has agreed to plead guilty to 22 total counts, The Associated Press. Judge Clifton Newman said he plans to accept the plea deal officially at a sentencing hearing scheduled for Nov. 28.

“I agree that I wrongly took all of that money, your honor, and did all of those crimes,” Murdaugh told Newman, according to the AP. “I am guilty.”

Victims reportedly include the family of housekeeper, Gloria Satterfield, and a deaf man who became a quadriplegic during a car crash in 2009, the AP reported.

By accepting the new plea deal, Murdaugh reportedly admits to stealing from clients over the years, the Times reported.

Lead prosecutor Creighton Waters ensured that Murdaugh will “stay in state prison for a very long time,” CNN reported.

If the agreement gets approved, he could spend up to 27 years in a prison in South Carolina, Waters said, according to CNN.

Murdaugh was convicted earlier this year of murdering his wife, Maggie Murdaugh, and his son, Paul. He is already serving life in prison without parole for those crimes, the AP reported.