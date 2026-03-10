Alexander Butterfield, Nixon aide who revealed existence of Watergate tapes, dies at 99

The former White House aide, who revealed the existence of Richard Nixon's secret taping system during testimony before the Senate Watergate Committee in 1973, died on March 9. He was 99.

Alexander Butterfield, a White House aide whose testimony before Congress during the Watergate scandal revealed the existence of President Richard Nixon’s secret taping system, died on Monday. He was 99.

Butterfield’s wife, Kim Butterfield, confirmed his death, The New York Times reported. He died at his home in the La Jolla neighborhood of San Diego, according to the newspaper.

“He had the heavy responsibility of revealing something he was sworn to secrecy on, which is the installation of the Nixon taping system,” John Dean, who served as White House counsel to Nixon during the Watergate scandal, told The Associated Press. “He stood up and told the truth.”

Alexander Butterfield, who disclosed the existence of Nixon’s secret White House taping system, blowing the cover on the Watergate conspiracy and sealing the fate of the only American president to resign from office, dies at 99. https://t.co/RpdFDYp59T — Peter Baker (@peterbakernyt) March 9, 2026

Butterfield, who was not part of Nixon’s inner circle, was in charge of White House security. As a deputy assistant to the president, he supervised the taping system that had been secretly placed in four locations, including the Oval Office, the AP reported.

While testifying on July 16, 1973, before the Senate Watergate Committee, Butterfield dropped a bombshell to senators while being questioned by Sen. Fred Thompson (R-Tenn.), the Times reported.

“I was aware of listening devices, yes sir,” Butterfield responded when asked directly.

Further questioning revealed that in addition to the Oval Office, microphones were hidden in the Cabinet Room, the Lincoln Sitting Room, Nixon’s hideaway in the Executive Office Building and his lodge at Camp David, the Times reported.

“Everything was taped … as long as the president was in attendance,” Butterfield told Watergate investigators. “There was not so much as a hint that something should not be taped.”

The revelations of a taping system led to the so-called “smoking gun” of Nixon speaking about the Watergate break-in earlier than he claimed, and his efforts to cover up the scandal, according to the newspaper.

Ultimately, Nixon would become the first U.S. president to resign in August 1974.

Butterfield was never implicated in the scandal, the Times reported. He said he believed that Nixon had installed the taping system to keep a historical record of his official business as president.

Butterfield was born on April 6, 1926, in Pensacola, Florida, the Times reported. After attending UCLA for two years, Butterfield joined the Air Force in 1948, rising to the rank of colonel.

He would win the Distinguished Flying Cross, according to the newspaper. He later fought in the Vietnam War as a fighter squadron commander from 1963 to 1964.

©2026 Cox Media Group