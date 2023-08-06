Angus Cloud: Mother says actor’s death was ‘not intentional’

Angus Cloud: "It’s abundantly clear that he did not intend to check out of this world," the actor's mother said. (Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

The mother of “Euphoria” actor Angus Cloud paid tribute to her son on social media, adding that she did not believe her son took his own life.

>> Read more trending news

Cloud’s family announced on July 31 that the actor, who played drug dealer Fezco “Fez” O’Neill on the HBO series, had died, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

No cause of death has been announced, and while Lisa Cloud acknowledged that her son was grieving the death of his father, his last day alive was “a joyful one,” she wrote in a Facebook post on Friday.

“Friends, I want you all to know I appreciate your love for my family at this shattered time,” Lisa Cloud wrote. “I also want you to know that although my son was in deep grief about his father’s untimely death from mesothelioma, his last day was a joyful one.”

Angus’ father, Conor Hickey, died on May 18 due to mesothelioma, a type of lung cancer, according to US Weekly. He was buried a week before Angus Cloud’s death.

Lisa Cloud called 911 for a “possible overdose” on the morning of July 31 in Oakland, California, after she found Angus without a pulse, US Weekly reported. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Lisa Cloud added that rumors circulating on social media that Angus Cloud had committed suicide were untrue.

“Social media posts have suggested his death was intentional,” she wrote on Facebook. “I want you to know that is not the case.

“We may find out that he overdosed accidentally and tragically, but it’s abundantly clear that he did not intend to check out of this world. His struggles were real.”

Cloud was a main character on “Euphoria,” the Emmy Award-winning teen drama series, during the show’s first two seasons in 2019 and 2020, Variety reported.

Other acting credits included the films “North Hollywood” (2021) and “The Line” (2023), the entertainment news website reported.

Cloud was recently cast opposite Melissa Berrera in a new horror movie at Universal Pictures from “Scream 6″ directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett.

©2023 Cox Media Group