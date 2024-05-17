Apple could owe you up to $349 in the iPhone 7 settlement

Apple settlement deadline approaching FILE PHOTO: If you owned an iPhone 7 or 7 Plus and experienced audio issues with the device's microphone, you may be in line for a settlement from Apple of between $50 to $349. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images/Getty Images)

If you owned an iPhone 7 or 7 Plus and experienced audio issues with the device’s microphone, you may be in line for a settlement from Apple of between $50 and $349.

U.S. residents who owned one of those phone models between September 16, 2016, and January 3, 2023, and reported a covered audio issue to Apple or paid the company for repairs are eligible for the claim.

Those who paid for repairs can receive a maximum of $349, while people who reported the issue but didn’t pay for repairs can receive up to $125. The minimum payout for eligible claimants is $50.

You must submit a claim by June 3 via the settlement website to be eligible for part of the $35 million settlement.

A group of owners filed a class-action lawsuit against Apple claiming that the problem was related to an audio IC chip and was a design and manufacturing flaw. Users complained that the audio was bad on phone calls and when playing videos on the phone.

In the settlement agreement, Apple denied the phones had any audio issues and said it did nothing improper or unlawful.

