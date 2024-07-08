Are you eligible for portion of Costco’s $2M flushable wipe class action lawsuit?

Class action settlement FILE PHOTO: Costco customers who bought flushable wipes may be able to get a portion of a class action lawsuit settlement. (Jonathan Weiss/JetCity Image/jetcityimage - stock.adobe.com)

If you purchased Costco’s Kirkland Signature Moist Flushable Wipes between 2011 and 2017 you may have money coming to you.

A class action lawsuit claimed that the company advertised the wipes as flushable, but they caused damage to pipes and septic systems. They also caused other plumbing issues, USA Today reported.

“Consumers argue they would not have purchased the wipes if they knew they were not truly flushable as advertised,” the website Top Class Actions reported.

The lawsuit was settled but the membership wholesaler did not admit any wrongdoing.

Costco will pay $2 million as part of the settlement.

Not all Costco customers are eligible to get a portion of the settlement.

You must have bought the wipes in New York between July 1, 2011, and May 31, 2017. If you did, you can file a claim by August 9.

Those who are found eligible can get $1.30 per purchased pack with a maximum payout of $55.90 per household.

The minimum payout, according to Fox Business, is $7.50

If you purchased the same wipes in any state but New York, you are not eligible.

For more information, you can visit class action settlement’s website.

If you are a current member of Costco as of June 10, 2024, you do not need to submit a claim. “Costco will identify Settlement Class Members and the number of Product units purchased and issue the appropriate check to the mailing address on file.”





© 2024 Cox Media Group