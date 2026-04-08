Aubrey Plaza announces pregnancy year after death of husband

FILE PHOTO: Aubrey Plaza attends the Lacoste Womenswear Fall/Winter 2026-2027 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 08, 2026 in Paris, France. (Photo by Aurore Marechal/Getty Images)

Aubrey Plaza is pregnant with her first child.

The “Parks and Recreation” star’s representative confirmed the news to People magazine.

She and her partner, Chris Abbott, will welcome their child in the fall.

TMZ noted that Plaza was hiding her baby bump under an oversized leather jacket and loose-fitting clothes as she attended Paris Fashion Week last month.

E! News said the couple had not confirmed their romance, but had been in projects together, including 2020’s “Black Bear” film and the 2023 off-Broadway revival of “Danny and the Deep Blue Sea.”

They were seen together at the Khaite Fall/Winter 2026 fashion show in New York in February, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Her pregnancy news came just over a year after the death of her husband, Jeff Baena, TMZ reported. They had been separated in September 2024 after three years of marriage, E! News reported.

She spoke about her grief after his death eight months prior with “Parks and Recreation” costar Amy Poehler on the latter’s “Good Hang” podcast.

“Overall, I’m here and I’m functioning. I feel really grateful to be moving through the world. I think I’m OK, but it’s a daily struggle, obviously,” Plaza said.

She said grief is like the film “The Gorge,” sharing, “There’s like a cliff on one side and there’s a cliff on the other side, then there’s gorge in between.”

“I swear when I watched it—I was like, that feels like what my grief is like—or what grief could be like,” Aubrey explained. “Where at all times there’s like a giant ocean of awfulness, that’s right there and I can see it. Sometimes I just want to dive into it, and just like be in it. Then sometimes I just look at it, and sometimes I try to get away from it. But, it’s always there.”

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