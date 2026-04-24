Autographed, game-used Michael Jordan card sells for record $4.25M in private sale

Like one of Michael Jordan’s soaring dunks, the value of trading cards featuring the Chicago Bulls legend continues to rise at a record rate.

On Thursday, Goldin Auctions announced that a 1997-98 Upper Deck game-used, autograph card of Jordan -- featuring an on-card signature, a large swatch of his jersey from the 1992 NBA All-Star Game, and a handwritten “11/23″ designation -- sold privately through Goldin Auctions for $4.25 million.

The company made the announcement on its social media platforms.

According to the New Jersey-based auction house, it is the highest price ever realized for a Jordan solo trading card. The card earned a grade of 6 out of 10 (EX-MT) by Professional Sports Authenticator (PSA) for the card and 9 out of 10 for the autograph.

The card’s “11/23″ notation -- the latter number a nod to Jordan’s uniform number during most of his NBA career -- tells collectors that the card that sold was the 11th card out of 23 Jordan cards that Upper Deck produced for the set.

🚨BREAKING: A new ALL-TIME RECORD for any solo Michael Jordan Card! 🏀🔥



This 1997-98 Upper Deck Game Jersey Autograph Michael Jordan Signed Patch Card just sold for $4,250,000 in a private sale — the highest price ever achieved for any card with just Jordan on it!



Email… pic.twitter.com/7p7cZgEJOo — Goldin (@GoldinCo) April 23, 2026

“Beyond our success in generating auction records, we remain dedicated to facilitating transactions between private buyers and sellers to enhance the world’s most prestigious collections and portfolios,” Ken Goldin, founder and CEO of Goldin Auctions, told ESPN.

The previous record paid for a solo Jordan was a 1-of-1 numbered, on-card autographed Jordan Logoman from the 2003-04 Upper Deck Ultimate Collection, Sports Collectors Daily reported.

That card sold for $2.928 million in a Goldin Auctions public sale that ended on June 1, 2024.

The Jordan card that was sold in this year’s sale was among the first inserted into sports card packs, according to Sports Collectors Daily.

Series 1 of 1997-98 Upper Deck Basketball featured a 22-card game jerseys insert -- which featured Jordan -- and the odds of pulling the card were 1:2,500 packs, ESPN reported. Series 2 featured the autographed, game-used and numbered cards of Jordan.

“This card represents a perfect storm of rarity and player significance,” Goldin told the sports news outlet. “It was produced during Jordan’s second championship three-peat -- the era that cemented his global legacy -- and combines three premium elements into a single piece: a game-used jersey patch, an on-card autograph and an extremely low serial number limited to only 23 copies to match his uniform number.”

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