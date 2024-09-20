Bath and Body Works to hire 32K new seasonal workers

Now hiring FILE PHOTO: Bath and Body Works is among retailers looking to hire seasonal employees. (Kenishirotie - stock.adobe.com)

Someone has to sell candles, lotions and body wash every holiday shopping season, so Bath and Body Works is looking to hire tens of thousands of new employees this year.

The mall staple announced this week it will hire about 30,000 seasonal employees to help staff 1,800 stores. Another 2,700 people will be hired to work at its Ohio distribution centers.

The jobs include part-time seasonal sales associates at stores and full-time merchandise handlers, processors, high lift operators and loaders at the company’s distribution points.

In addition to “competitive wages and flexible hours,” Bath and Body Works offers a 40% discount for employees and the possibility of seasonal jobs becoming long-term positions.

You can apply for seasonal retail jobs online until Oct. 26 or at the national hiring event on Sept. 28 where prospective employees can go to nearby stores and have an interview conducted. If you qualify for employment, immediate offers will be given.

To apply for the distribution center jobs, visit this website where an immediate decision will be made and a start date offered. You can also call Bath and Body Works Distribution Call centers at 614-415-4155 or email the company. You have until Dec. 6 to apply for distribution jobs.





