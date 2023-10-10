Biden interviewed by special counsel about classified documents at his home, office

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden met over the past two days with the special counsel investigating how classified documents improperly made it to his residence and office after left office as vice president, the White House said on Monday.

The president met with Robert Hur on Sunday and Monday, The New York Times reported.

“The voluntary interview was conducted at the White House over two days, Sunday and Monday, and concluded Monday,” White House spokesperson Ian Sams said in a statement.

The Justice Department opened an investigation after Biden’s attorneys reported that they found several classified documents mixed with other papers in a storage closet, the Times reported. The attorneys were packing up an office that Biden used between the time his term ended as vice president in 2017 and he began running for president, according to the newspaper.

The attorneys said they notified the National Archives and Records Administration and handed the papers over, NPR reported.

A search of documents taken to Biden’s residence in Rehobeth, Delaware, later revealed the presence of several more classified documents that included “some material and handwritten notes.” That led Attorney General Merrick Garland to appoint Hur as special counsel to investigate, the Times reported.