‘Big Brother’ season 27 houseguest, Mickey Lee, dies

Mickey Lee
Mickey Lee FILE PHOTO: Mickey Lee attends CBS Atlanta Fest at RETREAT by The Gathering Spot on September 16, 2025, in Atlanta, Georgia. Lee died on Dec. 25 at the age of 35. (Photo by Carol Lee Rose/Getty Images for Paramount+) (Carol Lee Rose/Getty Images for Paramount+)
By Cox Media Group National Content Desk

A member of the season 27 cast of “Big Brother” has died.

Mickey Lee was 35 years old.

Read more trending news

Her family said on social media, “With profound sadness, the family of Mickey Lee announces her transition on Christmas in the early evening.”

Lee’s family had launched a GoFundMe after she had several cardiac arrests attributed to flu complications. She had been in an intensive care unit in critical but stable condition, according to the fundraiser.

Lee was originally from Jacksonville, Florida, but lived in Atlanta. During her stint on “Big Brother,” she said she was an event curator.

More from WSBTV.com

Entertainment Weekly said she was on day 59 of the reality competition before she was evicted. She finished in 10th place.

Her season ran from July to September this year, according to Deadline.

Latest noteworthy deaths:

© 2025 Cox Media Group

On AirSTAR 94.5 - Orlando's Only R&B Logo
    View All
    1-844-945-2945

    Star Cares

    STAR Cares is an exclusive Community Affairs initiative of STAR 94.5, committed to enriching the lives of African-Americans in our community who need to be informed and benefit from programs targeting Education, Health and Financial Literacy

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about star945.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!