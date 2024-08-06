Big Lots to close as many as 315 locations, not 35

Big Lots FILE PHOTO: Big Lots is closing around 300 stores, not the 35 it initially said. (Ken Wolter/wolterke - stock.adobe.com)

Discount retailer Big Lots had said it would close 35 stores this year, but that number is much higher according to documents the company filed with the government.

Big Lots told the Securities and Exchange Commission it may close up to 315 stores, but it hasn’t settled on the final count.

The paperwork was filed on July 31.

The company had said it wanted to “aggressively address underperforming stores” and amended its 2022 Credit Agreement’s permitted store closings from 150 at the time of the original agreement to 315.

Big Lots had written in a different filing for the quarter that ended in May, “In 2024, we currently expect to open 3 stores and close 35 to 40.”

Big Lots currently has 1,389 locations in the U.S. with 315 stores more than 22% of locations.

Click here to find your local stores and to see if they’re closing. Click your state, town and then specific store. If the store is closing a banner will indicate that along with the discount offered.

AL.com reported that the company closed 52 locations last year.





