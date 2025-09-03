Billboard releases its Songs of the Summer list

The leaves are falling, and Pumpkin Spiced Lattes are back; that means Summer is unofficially over. Billboard put a pin in the season after releasing its Songs of the Summer list for 2025.

Over the past few months, Billboard has been having a “running tally” of tracks that were ranked by popularity and their “cumulative performance on the weekly streaming-, airplay- and sales-based Billboard Hot 100 chart.” The rankings started on Memorial Day and ran through Labor Day, so the charts were from June 7 to Sept. 6.

Billboard said “Ordinary” was the clear winner after holding the No. 1 spot on the Hot 100 for 10 weeks.

It was the first No. 1 for Alex Warren.

Morgan Wallen, who performed on last year’s No. 1 of the summer, Post Malone’s “I Had Some Help,” had the second, third and fourth songs on the 2025 rankings. He was the first artist ever to have three of the five top Songs of Summer.

Also making the cut: “Golden” from the Netflix film “KPop Demon Hunters.”

Here’s the complete Top 20:

  1. “Ordinary” by Alex Warren
  2. “What I Want” by Morgan Wallen featuring Tate McRae
  3. “Just In Case” by Morgan Wallen
  4. “I’m the Problem” by Morgan Wallen
  5. “Luther” by Kendrick Lamar & SZA
  6. “Die With A Smile” by Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars
  7. “Golden” by HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna & REI AMI
  8. “Pink Pony Club” by Chappell Roan
  9. “Manchild” by Sabrina Carpenter
  10. “Love Me Not” by Ravyn Lenae
  11. “Mutt” by Leon Thomas
  12. “I Got Better” by Morgan Wallen
  13. “Good News” by Shaboozey
  14. “All The Way” by BigXthaPlug featuring Bailey Zimmerman
  15. “Mystical Magical” by Benson Boone
  16. “Sorry I’m Here For Someone Else” by Benson Boone
  17. “Blue Strips” by jessie murph
  18. “Nokia” by Drake
  19. “Undressed” by sombr
  20. “Worst Way” by Riley Green
